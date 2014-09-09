TOKYO Japan is waking up to the reality that a blessing can come with a curse: the weaker yen sought by policymakers has a downside for some companies and the broader economy.

The yen dropped to a six-year low of 106.39 yen JPY= against the dollar on Tuesday, as investors factored in expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as the U.S. economic recovery continues its gradual recovery.

By contrast, the Bank of Japan is expected to keep its ultra-easy policy until it meets its target of two percent inflation.

The weak yen is seen as a boon for Japanese exporters, whose profits have climbed as their goods became cheaper and more attractive in overseas markets. It's also good for policymakers seeking to vanquish deflation.

"There are positive and negative factors coming from the weaker yen, but I would say the achievement of the 2 percent inflation target should be a prioritized, as deflation has been the worst issue for the Japanese economy over the past 17 years," said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at RBS Securities Japan.

"But the weaker yen will increase import costs from overseas, and will damage the earnings status of Japanese importers," she said.

The prices of imported fuel have also risen, hurting the economy and contributing to Japan logging its largest-ever trade deficit of 13.75 trillion yen ($129.30 billion) in the fiscal year that ended in March.

The stock market's reaction to Tuesday's yen drop reflected this reality check. Although the Nikkei average .N225 ended up 0.3 percent, declining issues outnumbered advancers by three to two on the Tokyo Exchange, suggesting investors think a weaker yen no longer benefits a majority of companies.

Many key economic players are already starting to take note of the possible changes.

WHEN A GOOD YEN TURNS BAD

Sadayuki Sakakibara, the chairman of Keidanren, Japan's biggest business lobby, said on Monday that he believes 105 yen per dollar is an appropriate level for the Japanese economy, but avoided calling for it to fall further.

Hiroshi Watanabe, a former top Japanese financial diplomat and now the head of state-operated lender Japan Bank for International Cooperation, was more explicit, saying last week that further weakness in the yen could be negative for the nation's industry.

The business community's recent comments reflect concern about the decline in the yen's purchasing power. That business leaders now question the benefits of a weaker currency shows Japan's economy has entered a new phase, Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note to clients.

More than 90 percent of executives at 400 companies polled in a Reuters Corporate Survey at the start of this year said they wanted to see the exchange rate in a broad range of 90-110 yen to the dollar. Only 5 percent said they wanted the yen to weaken beyond 110.

Moreover, a weak yen doesn't even benefit exporters as much as it used to in the years when external demand powered Japan.

Major companies like Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) have been moving their production offshore rather than expand in Japan's shrinking market. Minutes of the BOJ's August policy meeting also showed some central bank policymakers believe exports are becoming less responsive to yen declines.

Finance Minister Taro Aso suggested at a news conference on Tuesday that a sharp decline would be unwelcome.

"A rapid rise in currencies means that a rapid fall would likely follow. Gradual moves are desirable. That's the basic thinking on currencies," said Aso, whose ministry has jurisdiction over exchange-rate policy.

"Currency levels are something markets decide and aren't something policymakers can manipulate. Having said that, it's desirable for currencies to stabilize at levels in line with Japan's economic fundamentals," said Economics Minister Akira Amari, who also emphasized that big fluctuations were not good for Japan or the global economy.

But despite their wish for stable yen, the market may have already gained momentum of its own after a major resistance at 105 yen was broken.

Kengo Suzuki, chief FX strategist at Mizuho Securities, said investors are now positioning for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week and the dollar could rise to around 107 yen by then.

(Additional reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, and Noriyuki Hirata)