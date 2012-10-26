TOKYO Japan's biggest savings institution, Japan Post Holdings Co, has drafted a privatization plan enabling the government to raise up to 7 trillion yen ($87 billion) to fund reconstruction from last year's quake and nuclear disaster, the Nikkei newspaper said.

State-owned Japan Post, which also runs the country's postal service and a large insurance arm, would become a listed holding company in late 2015 under the plan, with the government selling down a two-thirds stake in stages, the Nikkei added.

The plan is to be submitted to the government on Friday, the business daily added. If approved, it would be the biggest listing in Japan of a government-owned company since the 1997 sale of shares in Central Japan Railway Co (9022.T).

Japan Post has net assets of roughly 11 trillion yen.

The plan currently does not envisage selling shares directly in Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance Co, the group's biggest profit earners, the business daily added.

A spokeswoman at Japan Post said she was unaware of a plan and was checking on the report. The Finance Ministry was not immediately able to comment.

Japan's government has raised about 15 trillion yen from selling shares in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (9432.T) ($1 = 80.1650 Japanese yen)

(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Chris Gallagher)