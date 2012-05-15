SAO PAULO Brazil's JBS (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meat producer, looked set to proceed with the purchase of smaller rival Independencia on Tuesday after creditors in the company accepted its offer of shares and cash.

JBS offered 135 million reais ($67.62 million) in its own shares and another 133 million reais in cash for Independencia, which has been under court restructuring since 2009. It would not take on any of Independencia's financial obligations under the deal, however.

JBS shares on the BM&FBovespa stock exchange in Sao Paulo were trading 3.8 percent lower on Tuesday afternoon at 6.85 reais.

If JBS proceeds with the deal, it would be its first large-scale acquisition in recent years after a prior buying spree that helped the company balloon to the top of the global rank in meat production.

Independencia assets include four production units in three different states in the center west of Brazil and a distribution center in Sao Paulo state, as well as the brands the company owns.

JBS said earlier this month it would begin poultry production in Brazil after leasing the assets of local poultry producer Frangosul, owned by France's Doux. The contract also gives JBS the option of buying Frangosul outright.

($1 = 1.9964 Brazilian reals)

