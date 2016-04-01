XIO Group, a China-based buyout firm, is seeking to acquire J.D. Power and Associates, a unit of McGraw-Hill Financial Inc MHFI.N, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest example of Chinese money targeting U.S. companies.

XIO Group is facing competition from Western private equity firms, including Advent International Corp, in the auction for J.D. Power, which is best known for its car quality and reliability ratings, the people said this week.

There is no certainty that XIO Group will emerge as the buyer of J.D. Power, which could be worth as much as $1 billion, the people added, asking not to be named because the discussions are confidential.

Representatives for Advent, McGraw-Hill Financial and XIO Group declined to comment.

XIO Group has $5 billion under management and is based in Shanghai, Hong Kong and London. The firm "seeks to leverage its unique global access with an emphasis on Asia and China," according to its website.

Last year XIO Group bought fertilizer company Compo Expert from Compo for an undisclosed sum. It also acquired Israeli medical laser company Lumenis for about $510 million.

McGraw-Hill Financial said last year it had hired Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to assist with the sale process for the unit, which had annual revenues of about $350 million..

Morgan Stanley did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

J.D. "Dave" Power and his wife Julie started the eponymous company in 1968 from their home in Calabasas, California, and later landed Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) as their first client.

It now employs 7,000 analysts, statisticians, consultants and other experts in 12 offices globally. McGraw-Hill Financial, which now has a market capitalization of $25.5 billion, bought the company in 2005 for an undisclosed sum.

Parent company McGraw-Hill Financial has been reshuffling its portfolio in recent years to focus on its financial business. It owns the Standard & Poor's ratings services and bought SNL Financial last year for $2.23 billion.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)