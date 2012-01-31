Three-times married Jennifer Lopez said on Monday she doesn't know if she'll wed again after splitting up with her Latin pop singer husband Marc Anthony last year.

"Let's see, I don't know. It's not time to think about that yet, do you know what I mean? Like, it's still fresh," the singer and "American Idol" judge told Matt Lauer on TV talk show "Today."

Lopez, 42, who split with Anthony in July after seven years marriage and two children, also fielded questions regarding comments she made about her divorce in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine last August, when she said "I love myself enough to walk away" from her marriage with Anthony.

"Everything I wanted to say about the divorce I said in that article, and Marc and I agreed that we weren't going to talk about it publicly again," said Lopez.

"We're human and it's not the easiest thing in the world but I think we handled it with a lot of grace and a lot of caring and a lot of love," she added

The "On The Floor" singer teamed up with her ex-husband on their "passion project," new talent show "Q'Viva! The Chosen," to find the best artists from Latin America for a stage show in Las Vegas. "Q'Viva" debuted on Saturday on Univision and on 20 other TV networks in Central and South America.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant)