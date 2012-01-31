Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) on Tuesday said Patrick Mutchler, Company Group chairman of its troubled OTC, Nutritionals, and Wellness & Prevention, and Pericles Stamatiades, Company Group chairman Global Franchise Organization, will leave the company.

The businesses reporting to Mutchler will now report to Roberto Marques, Company Group chairman for Consumer North America, company spokeswoman Bonnie Jacobs said in an email.

Responsibilities for the business units under Stamatiades, chief consumer strategist, will be assigned to other business leaders in the company.

J&J's over-the-counter business, which has recalled dozens of products during the past year including Tylenol and Motrin, will continue to operate as a separate business. It will continue to be led by U.S. OTC President Denice Torres, Jacobs said.

Since 2009, the consumer products company has, in a series of recalls, pulled hundreds of millions of bottles and packages of its medicines, such as Children's Tylenol, Motrin, Rolaids and Benadryl.

