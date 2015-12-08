A job seeker holds literature while waiting to speak with a representative of the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy at a career fair in San Francisco, California July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Dec 8 - U.S. Labor Department report of job openings and labor turnover, seasonally adjusted.

Rates (percent)

Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Aug 2015 July 2015 June 2015 Oct 2014

Job openings (1) 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.8 3.6 3.4

Hires (2) 3.6 3.6 (r) 3.6 3.6 3.7 3.7

Separations (3) 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.5 3.5

Quits (4) 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 2.0

Layoffs and discharges 1.2 1.3 (r) 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.2

Levels in thousands

Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Aug 2015 July 2015 June 2015 Oct 2014

Job openings (1) 5,383 5,534 (r) 5,377 5,668 5,323 4,849

Hires (2) 5,137 5,080 (r) 5,081 5,065 5,182 5,106

Separations (3) 4,863 4,886 (r) 4,886 4,796 4,906 4,906

Quits (4) 2,779 2,727 (r) 2,771 2,737 2,738 2,746

Layoffs and discharges 1,670 1,786 (r) 1,725 1,646 1,779 1,745

(r)Revised

(1)Job openings reflect the number of openings on the last business day of the month. The rate is as a percent of total employment plus job openings.

(2)Hires are the number of hires during the entire month. The rate is as a percent of total employment.

(3)Separations are the number of quits, layoffs, discharges and other separations during the entire month. The rate is as a percent of total employment.

(4)Quits are the number of quits in the entire month. The rate is a percent of total employment.

