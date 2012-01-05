A first aid kit made by Johnson & Johnson for sale on a store shelf in Westminster, Colorado April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Johnson & Johnson is set to pay more than $1 billion to resolve a U.S. civil investigation into the marketing of its Risperdal antipsychotic drug, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources.

The company reached a deal last week with the U.S. attorney in Philadelphia. The deal does not resolve negotiations over a possible criminal plea, the report said.

Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman Teresa Mueller said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation.

In August, J&J said it reached an agreement related to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the Risperdal investigation, although some issues remained unresolved.

(Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Andre Grenon)