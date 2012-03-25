By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas, March 25 Representatives of
Johnson & Johnson and the state of Texas will head back to court
on Tuesday over a $158 million settlement agreement announced in
January involving the drug Risperdal, a spokesman for Texas
Attorney General Greg Abbott said on Sunday.
"As far as we knew, we had a solid settlement," said Tom
Kelley, Abbott's spokesman. "We'll have more information on
Tuesday about what has caused (Johnson & Johnson) some
concerns."
A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson declined to comment
a bout the hearing before state District Judge John Dietz in
Austin.
Johnson & Johnson said in January that it would pay $158
million to settle a Texas lawsuit that accused the drugmaker of
improperly marketing its Risperdal anti-psychotic drug to state
residents on the Medicaid health program for the poor.
The settlement would fully resolve all Risperdal-related
claims in Texas, the company said at the time. The agreement --
the largest Medicaid fraud recovery ever in Texas -- was
specific to the Lone Star State and did not involve other state
or federal Risperdal litigation.
The deal marked the first Risperdal settlement with any U.S.
state. It settled claims brought by Texas in 2004 involving
alleged Medicaid overpayments during the years 1994 to 2008. The
settlement was to be paid to the original plaintiff, his
attorneys, the state of Texas and the federal government, which
provides Medicaid reimbursements, the company said in January.
Tom Melsheimer, a lawyer for plaintiff Allen Jones, said on
Sunday that the hearing on Tuesday is "just to finalize the
settlement."
But Jones, a whistleblower on J&J's marketing practices,
said the sticking point is that Johnson & Johnson wants to
reduce the amount of the settlement that he and his attorneys
receive.
Johnson & Johnson "has reneged on the agreement and it's
back in court," Jones said. "They are trying to produce a
chilling effect on the ability of whistleblowers to come
forward."