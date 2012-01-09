Jones Group Inc JNY.N, a maker and retailer of clothing, shoes and accessories, has dropped talks with an Israeli private label apparel maker about the potential sale of its struggling jeans division.

The New York-based company, whose jeans brands include Gloria Vanderbilt and Jessica Simpson, said on Monday it will keep ownership of the wholesale jeans business, where sales and gross profit margin have been slipping.

In its own statement, the Israeli company, Delta Galil Industries Ltd (DELT.TA) said the discussions ended because the companies couldn't reach "mutually acceptable terms."

Jones, whose portfolio of fashion brands also includes Anne Klein and Rachel Roy, said in October it was trying to sell Delta Galil its jeans unit for between $350 million and $400 million as it focused on its more profitable luxury brands.

Jones' shares shot up as much as 14 percent in October, when the company said it would use most of the proceeds of a sales to buy back shares. At the time, Jones' shares were 36 percent off a yearly high hit in April 2011.

In its most recent quarter, Jones got $187.1 million, or 18 percent of total revenue, selling its jeans wholesale to U.S. retailers such as Macy's Inc (M.N), down from $229.9 million a year earlier.

And its gross profit margin for the unit was 21.4 percent, down from 24 percent a year earlier, hurt in part by higher cotton and labor costs.

Jones has bought two high-end shoe brands in the last two years to raise its exposure to the luxury market, where profit margins are less vulnerable to rising costs and shoppers have not pulled back despite the weak economic environment.

In June, it bought British shoe retailer Kurt Geiger from private equity firm Graphite Capital, and in May 2010 it bought a majority stake in shoemaker Stuart Weitzman.

The company's shares closed at $9.31 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair, Dave Zimmerman)