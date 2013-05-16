LONDON JP Morgan (JPM.N) has appointed Hernan Cristerna and Chris Ventresca to the newly created roles of co-heads of global mergers and acquisitions (M&A), according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Cristerna, 48, was previously head of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa while Ventresca, 46, was head of M&A for North America.

A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

(Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Kylie MacLellan)