Toshiba's Westinghouse files for bankruptcy as charges jump
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse filed for Chapter 11 protection from creditors on Wednesday, as its Japanese parent seeks to limit losses that threaten its future.
LONDON JP Morgan (JPM.N) has appointed Hernan Cristerna and Chris Ventresca to the newly created roles of co-heads of global mergers and acquisitions (M&A), according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Cristerna, 48, was previously head of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa while Ventresca, 46, was head of M&A for North America.
A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
NEW YORK BlackRock Inc on Tuesday said it would overhaul its actively managed equities business, cutting jobs, dropping fees and relying more on computers to pick stocks in a move that highlights how difficult it has become for humans to beat the market.
LONDON Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday despite industry data showing an increase in U.S. crude inventories, lifted by supply disruptions in Libya and views that an OPEC-led output reduction is likely to be extended.