NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told the bank's employees and shareholders on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with curable throat cancer.

Dimon said the cancer was caught quickly and is confined, and that he will undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatment that is expected to last about eight weeks. Dimon has notified JPMorgan's board.

The treatment, which is still being finalized, would curtail his travel during the period, he added.

Dimon would be able to continue to be actively involved in the business and continue to run the company as normal, he said.

Dimon became chairman of the board on Dec. 31, 2006, and has been CEO and president since Dec. 31, 2005.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese)