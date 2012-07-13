JPMorgan Chase & Co's commodities trading risk fell by a third in the second quarter from the previous three months, company results showed on Friday, as tumbling prices sidelined many investors in oil, metals and agricultural markets.

The largest U.S. bank by assets said its Value-at-Risk (VaR) in commodities averaged $13 million per day in the three months to June, about 38 percent below the $21 million averaged in the first quarter.

VaR is an industry term for the maximum money a financial institution is willing to lose on a day for trading a particular asset class. It is an important consideration when firms make trading or hedging decisions.

JPMorgan's commodities VaR for the second quarter was also nearly 20 percent lower from the $16 million averaged in the second quarter of 2011.

