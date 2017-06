TAMPA, Florida JPMorgan Chase & Co is making "many changes in policies and procedures" following billions of dollars in trading losses, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said at the company's annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday.

Dimon again conceded that the firm's losses were "self-inflicted" and said it was appropriate to make management changes as a result.

