TBC Bank Group Plc (TBCG.L), Georgia's largest retail bank, confirmed it was in talks to buy JSC Bank Republic, a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA).

TBC Bank, which moved to the premium listing on the London Stock Exchange last month, added that no terms of any potential agreement had been agreed upon yet.

JSC Bank Republic, which was founded in Georgia in 1991, was not immediately available for comment, while TBC Bank said it did not have a comment outside of business hours.

Societe Generale did not have a comment regarding the potential sale of one of its units.

