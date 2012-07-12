ZURICH/MILAN Julius Baer BAER.VX will pool its Italian activities with Milan-based asset manager Kairos Group for a 20 percent stake in the combined entity, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Swiss bank will have a long-term option to lift its stake or take over entirely the combined Julius Baer SIM-Kairos entity, which will apply for an Italian bank license, according to both sources.

Kairos head Paolo Basilico will remain on board, they said.

The move represents another push by Julius Baer, currently in talks with Bank of America (BAC.N) about buying Merrill Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management unit valued at up to $2 billion, to expand through deals.

The Kairos deal would represent a far smaller move for Baer than Merrill Lynch.

Founded in 1999, the Italian asset manager manages 5 billion euros ($6.12 billion) and employs 115 staff, according to its website.

Seeking critical mass in European markets through deals is a sensible approach for Baer given a series of agreements with EU states to levy taxes on assets held in Swiss banks accounts, Bank Sarasin said.

"Given all the debate on repatriation, tax amnesties and withholding tax deals, it's always going to be an advantage to have a strong local presence in these markets," Sarasin analyst Rainer Skierka said. He rates Julius Baer stock at buy.

Kairos is based in Rome, Milan and Turin.

Italy and Switzerland in May began discussing a deal to retroactively tax undeclared funds stashed by Italians in secret Swiss accounts, netting Rome billions of euros of badly needed revenue. ($1 = 0.8164 euros)

