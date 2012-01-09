Tech rout sparks search for value
NEW YORK The "sell in May" memo arrived a bit late in some investors' inboxes this year.
Network equipment maker Juniper Networks Inc cut its fourth-quarter outlook, primarily due to weaker-than-expected router demand from service providers, sending its shares down 4 percent in trading after the bell.
Juniper said it now expects fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of 26 cents to 28 cents a share, compared to its prior expectation of 32 cents to 36 cents a share.
The company expects revenue to be $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion, compared to its prior expectation of $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion.
Juniper said while the weak router demand was not limited to any single geography, a significant portion of the impact was from its U.S. service providers.
Juniper is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on January 26, after market close.
Shares of the company were down at $20.94 in trading after the bell. They closed at $21.53 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
