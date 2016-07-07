A Juno Therapeutics Inc trial of its experimental CAR-T therapy, known as JCAR015, was put on hold by U.S. regulators after the deaths last week of two leukemia patients enrolled in the study, the company said on Thursday.

Shares of Juno, which closed at $40.82 on Nasdaq, fell 30 percent to $28.50 in after-hours trading.

CAR-T therapies involve a complicated process of extracting immune system T cells from an individual patient, altering their DNA to sharpen their ability to spot and kill cancer cells, and infusing them back into the same patient.

Seattle-based Juno said the deaths occurred after the chemotherapy agent fludarabine was added to the trial treatment program. The company said it has proposed to the Food and Drug Administration that the trial be continued using JCAR015 with just cyclophosphamide as a "pre-conditioning agent."

Patients receiving CAR-T therapies typically receive doses of chemotherapy beforehand, meant to make the tumor more vulnerable to the CAR-T cell.

The experimental medicines can cause cytokine release syndrome, a dangerous buildup of toxic debris from killed tumor cells and damage to healthy tissue. The inflammation is typically controlled, however, with steroids and other treatments.

Juno said the FDA asked that the company submit a revised patient consent form, investigator brochure, trial protocol, and a copy of the presentation made to the agency on Wednesday. Juno said it plans to submit the requested information to the FDA this week.

(Reporting by Deena Beasley)