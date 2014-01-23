MIAMI Teen pop star Justin Bieber was released from a Miami area jail on Thursday hours after he was arrested on a drunken driving charge while caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini, police said.

Bieber emerged from jail escorted by correctional officers and his personal entourage, before climbing on the roof of an SUV to wave to fans.

The 19-year-old Canadian singer initially resisted arrest, cursed at police officers and later told them he had consumed alcohol, pot and prescription drugs, police said. A judge set his bail at $2,500.

(Reporting by Ben Gruber; Editing by Chris Reese)