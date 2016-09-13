FRANKFURT A German court said on Tuesday it would not open proceedings against executives of German potash and salt miner K+S on charges of water pollution.

Prosecutors had in March pressed charges against the chief executive, chairman and 12 other employees of K+S over suspected illegal waste water disposal.

The state court in Meiningen said that the charges referred to actions so far in the past that the statute of limitations had passed. It also said it did not believe that sufficient evidence could be gathered to make a case against the defendants.

The charges were directed at 14 employees of K+S, including the former and current chief executive, as well as further executive board members, a number of K+S staff, and also two employees and one former employee of the state of Thuringia mining authority, the prosecutors' office said.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)