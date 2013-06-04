A combination of two photographs shows the logos of Vodafone and Kabel Deutschland at a mobile phone shop in Berlin February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT Vodafone (VOD.L) is looking at a possible takeover of Germany's biggest cable company Kabel Deutschland KD8Gn.DE again, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported, citing several people familiar with the matter.

In an article published on its website late on Monday, it cited the people as saying Vodafone had not yet decided whether to make an offer, or when it might make a decision.

Vodafone owns some fixed-line assets in Europe, including Germany where it offers mobile and fixed lines to private and business customers, but it has so-called quad-play services with TV, fixed and mobile calls on superfast networks only in Portugal.

Investors had feared the trend for quad-play could force Vodafone to go on a Europe-wide spending spree for fixed-line assets, and sources told Reuters in February that it was weighing a 10-billion-euro bid for Kabel Deutschland.

But analysts had expected talks to die down after Vodafone last month struck a deal with Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) allowing it to offer pay-TV over high-speed broadband to its German customers.

Vodafone Germany declined to comment. Kabel Deutschland declined to comment.

