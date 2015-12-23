Israeli drugmaker Kamada Ltd said its rabies therapy was found as effective as a reference drug in a large trial and it would file for a U.S. approval for the therapy by mid-2016.

The drug, KamRab, is being tested as a post-exposure treatment for rabies and it is already marketed in 10 countries, the company said on Wednesday.

Kamada's U.S.-listed shares rose 3.4 pct to $4.31 in premarket trading.

KamRab is an injectable protein therapy containing antibodies from donors who have previously been exposed to rabies.

The World Health Organization estimates that about 10 million people worldwide require treatment annually after being exposed to an animal suspected of rabies infection.

Kamada said it expected margins for the drug to be higher in the United States than in other countries.

