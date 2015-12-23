How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Israeli drugmaker Kamada Ltd said its rabies therapy was found as effective as a reference drug in a large trial and it would file for a U.S. approval for the therapy by mid-2016.
The drug, KamRab, is being tested as a post-exposure treatment for rabies and it is already marketed in 10 countries, the company said on Wednesday.
Kamada's U.S.-listed shares rose 3.4 pct to $4.31 in premarket trading.
KamRab is an injectable protein therapy containing antibodies from donors who have previously been exposed to rabies.
The World Health Organization estimates that about 10 million people worldwide require treatment annually after being exposed to an animal suspected of rabies infection.
Kamada said it expected margins for the drug to be higher in the United States than in other countries.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.