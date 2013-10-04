Colombia landslide kills at least 14, 60 injured
BOGOTA A landslide in Colombia's southwestern border province of Putumayo has left at least 14 people dead and 60 injured, officials said on Saturday.
Tropical storm Karen was continuing north-northwestward over the central Gulf of Mexico and could be near hurricane strength late Friday and early Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its bulletin.
The storm was located about 320 miles south of the Mississippi river with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.
SHANGHAI Heavily-polluted Hebei province in northern China will take more action to shut "backward" coal-fired power plants, promote new energy vehicles and relocate more industries, it said on Saturday after a surge in smog levels in January and February.
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.