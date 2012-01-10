Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES Pop singer Katy Perry on Monday pulled out of this week's People's Choice Awards show and what would have been her first major public appearance since her split with husband Russell Brand.
Perry, 27, one of the leading nominees in the first big Hollywood awards show of the year, said in a Twitter message; "Unfortunately I will not be able to attend the People's Choice Awards. I want to thank u all for voting for me, fingers crossed!".
Perry, who has enjoyed a string of hits with songs like "Teenage Dream" and "Firework", is up for favorite pop artist and favorite female pop artist and had been listed as attending the ceremony, which takes place on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
But the awards show, to be shown live on U.S. television, comes 10 days after Brand filed divorce papers to end their 14 month-old marriage.
Bubbly singer Perry and British comedian Brand wed in 2010 and became a power couple in show business. But they spent Christmas thousands of miles apart, confirming weeks of media speculation that their marriage was on the rocks.
Perry has since kept a low profile and has said little about the split apart from a Twitter message on Saturday in which she urged fans not to trust gossip.
"Concerning the gossip, I want to be clear that NO ONE speaks for me. Not a blog, magazine, "close sources" or my family," she said in a tweet.
