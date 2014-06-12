NEW YORK Katz's Delicatessen, the famous New York City deli founded in 1888, on Thursday sued to stop a south Florida restaurant from using the same name.

The New York restaurant accused the owner of Katz's Delicatessen of Deerfield Beach of "blatantly" infringing its federal trademark rights and trying to profit illegally from its name and reputation.

Katz's is renowned for hand-cut pastrami sandwiches and slogans such as "Send a salami to your boy in the Army," which it encouraged parents to do during World War Two.

In its complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Katz's said it sent the Deerfield Beach deli's owner, Charles Re, a cease-and-desist letter on April 29, and that talks to resolve the dispute over the name had failed.

Both restaurants sell Jewish and Kosher-style deli food.

"It has taken over a century of dedication, hard work and consistent customer satisfaction for Katz's Deli to become famous," the complaint said. Damages could top $1 million, it said.

The Deerfield Beach deli did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

New York Katz's, located on Houston Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, has been seen in a number of movies including "When Harry Met Sally..." and in television shows such as "Law & Order" and several shows on Food Network and Travel Channel.

The case is Katz's Delicatessen of Houston Street Inc v Pump-a-Nickel Corp d/b/a Katz's Deli of Deerfield Beach et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-04245.