FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Germany's Metro (MEOG.DE) and Austrian investor Rene Benko dismissed German press reports that the price Benko was offering for the retailer's Kaufhof chain of department stores was 2.05 billion euros ($2.75 billion).

"The figure mentioned is nonsense," a spokesman for Benko told Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, German newspapers Bild and Handelsblatt had reported the bid was 2.05 billion euros.

"That is not the price we have in front of us," a Metro spokesman said.

That would be at the lower end of the 2 billion to 3 billion euros range in which Metro has said it values Kaufhof and below a purchase price of 2.4 billion euros previously suggested by the press.

Metro, which warned on profit earlier this week after a poor start to the Christmas shopping season, has repeatedly said it would not sell the chain for less than book value.

Metro confirmed this week that Benko made a binding offer for Kaufhof via his Signa vehicle.

Both Metro and Benko added they would not give details of the level of the bid.

Nicolas Berggruen, owner of the rival chain of Karstadt department stores, is also interested in Kaufhof, raising hopes that a bidding war could drive up the price.

Metro shares, which slumped over 13 percent after Tuesday's profit warning, were down 1.4 percent at 30.56 euros, their lowest level in two months, at 1144 GMT.

"The positive market sentiment that the potential disposal of Kaufhof has triggered has all but evaporated, as investors now have to come to grips with the unexpected profit warning," Commerzbank analyst Juergen Elfers said.

($1 = 0.7468 euros)

