Pandora gets KKR investment; explores strategic alternatives
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
Asset manager Ares Management L.P (ARES.N) said it would buy Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors (KYN.N) for $2.55 billion to expand its investing expertise, especially in the energy sector.
Ares said it will pay the majority of the deal consideration with Ares Operating Group units.
The companies had a combined $113 billion of assets under management as of March 31, Ares said.
The merger, upon closing, is expected to add to Ares' economic net income, distributable earnings and fee-related earnings per unit.
Kayne Anderson, which is a leading U.S. energy and energy infrastructure investor and also deals with specialty real estate, middle market credit and growth private equity, will enhance Ares' expertise in these sectors.
Upon closing of the deal around Jan. 1, Kayne Anderson Chairman Richard Kayne and Ares Chief Executive Tony Ressler will become co-chairmen of Ares Kayne Management, L.P.
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp , which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.