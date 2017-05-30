Cindy weakens to a tropical depression: NHC
Storm Cindy has weakened into a tropical depression but continues to bring heavy rains, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.
MOSCOW Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Tuesday that Tengizchevroil project has suspended operations at Tengiz oilfield after a toxic substance was released, while workers were evacuated.
Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil <LKOH.MM and KazMunayGas are partners in the venture, the Central Asian nation's biggest oil producer.
(Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
BEIJING China must show patience in its "long war" against widespread soil pollution, the environment ministry said this week, with the country facing a clean-up bill that could reach as high as 1 trillion yuan ($146.39 billion).