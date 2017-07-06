Posco to sell shares in KB Financial in block deal worth up to $384 million: IFR

FILE PHOTO: The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 20, 2016.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO plans to sell a stake in KB Financial Group in a block deal worth up to 444 billion won ($383.9 million), IFR reported on Thursday, citing a term sheet.

POSCO has offered 7,727,030 KB Financial shares at a price range of 56,400 won to 57,400 won each, a discount of 1.2 percent to 2.9 percent to their Thursday closing price, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.