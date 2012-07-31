Toshiba asks Western Digital again to drop challenge to Toshiba's chip business sale
TOKYO Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
SEOUL Korea Development Bank (KDB) said on Tuesday it has dropped talks to acquire HSBC's (HSBA.L) (0005.HK) South Korean retail banking operations.
KDB said in a statement negotiations were discontinued as KDB and HSBC failed to reach an agreement on employment conditions.
A KDB official told Reuters the chief disagreement lay in how to reconcile the different personnel structure of the respective operations.
In April, Europe's biggest bank said it was in talks over the possible sale of its Korean retail banking operation after it embarked upon a widespread asset-sale program over the last year.
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
TOKYO Japan Display said on Wednesday it was delaying its planned investment in organic light-emitting diode panel maker JOLED until next year at the earliest as it continues to overhaul its business strategy.