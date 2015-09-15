Walkies! Big dogs and small join Bangkok fun run
BANGKOK From tiny chihuahuas to 60 kg (130 lb) mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park on Sunday to raise money for charity.
Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams and Mark Ruffalo delighted movie fans with autographs and pictures at the screening of their film “Spotlight” at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Monday.
The film tells the true story of reporters working on the Boston Globe's Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation of pedophile Roman Catholic priests.
“Spotlight”, also screened at the Venice Film Festival this month, for the most part focuses on how the Globe's team tracked down and confronted some of the offending priests in the Boston archdiocese.
BRUSSELS An interactive museum exploring Europe's diverse history of wars, the EU and even Brexit opens to the public in Brussels on Saturday, trying to tell the story of the continent from a non-national perspective.