SEOUL Lone Star struck a revised deal to sell its controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) 004940.KS to Hana Financial Group (086790.KS) with an 11 percent price cut at 3.9 trillion won ($3.5 billion), moving closer to an exit from South Korea after years of aborted sales attempts.

After two collapsed deals, legal actions, an office raid, dumped advisers, bad press, financial crisis and recovery, the U.S. private equity fund's 2003 investment of $1.2 billion in KEB has turned into by far the most contentious and widely publicized private equity exit ever in Asia.

"The deal is coming to a closure, which can make Hana stand on an equal footing with big three players in Korea," said Shim Hyun-soo, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

Hana's board approved the revised agreement at a meeting on Friday and plans to sign a final agreement by end-February, Hana said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Shim said there were still unresolved issues such as final go-ahead from regulators.

Hana, the country's No.4 financial services group by assets, originally sought to close the transaction early this year but had to extend the deal due to delays in regulatory approvals and legal disputes involving stock manipulation charges against Lone Star.

Following a guilty verdict on the charges, regulators last month ordered the Dallas-based fund to sell down its stake in KEB to below 10 percent within six months.

INVESTIGATIONS

Acquiring KEB, South Korea's top foreign exchange specialist, is crucial for Hana as the country's banking sector is fast consolidating and the company has most of the financing for the deal in place.

KEB handles nearly half the foreign exchange transactions by local banks.

Lone Star LS.UL saw two failed sales attempts -- first to Kookmin Bank for $7.6 billion in 2006 and to HSBC Holdings Plc (0005.HK) (HSBA.L) for $6.3 billion in 2008.

Singapore's DBS group Holdings Ltd (DBSM.SI) twice held talks on a purchase but did not come to an agreement, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ.AX) entered the fray in 2010 before losing out to Hana.

The sale has been delayed by a series of investigations on whether Lone Star paid capital gains tax and whether KEB's losses were inflated to make it cheaper, as well as investigations into and prosecutions of various Lone Star, KEB and government officials.

The long-running Lone Star saga stoked popular criticism of the involvement of foreign institutions in South Korea's financial sector and is credited by some economists for being one of the factors behind the country's low rate of foreign direct investment relative to its peers.

Before the announcement, shares in KEB closed up 1.3 percent and Hana fell 3.2 percent in a flat Seoul market .KS11.

