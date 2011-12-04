SEOUL The chairman of South Korea's Hana Financial Group (086790.KS) said on Sunday he expected to complete its acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) 004940.KS by the end of this year, a deal that would boost its presence in the country's highly competitive banking sector.

His remarks came days after U.S. private equity fund Lone Star struck a revised deal to sell its controlling stake in KEB to Hana, with an 11 percent discount at $3.5 billion.

The Hana's acquisition of KEB, South Korea's top foreign exchange specialist, would help Lone Star exit from its troubled investment in Korea.

The long-delayed transaction between Hana and Lone Star is now left only with a final regulatory approval after legal disputes and regulatory delays dragged their feet for more than a year.

Hana's chairman, Kim Seung-yu, said the company, South Korea's No.4 financial services group by assets, would file for an approval to regulators on Dec 5.

"We will go with the two-brand system and embrace everything," Kim told a press conference on Sunday after signing the renewed deal with Lone Star.

Following a guilty verdict on the stock manipulation charges, regulators last month ordered the Dallas-based fund to sell down its stake in KEB to below 10 percent within six months, a move seen paving the way to the drawn-out sale.

If successful, Hana will be able to better compete with bigger local rivals by taking over KEB, which handles nearly half the foreign exchange transactions by local banks.

Hana made a surprising purchase agreement on KEB control with Lone Star last November. But the deal had been hanging in balance and the two parties had to extend it twice.

