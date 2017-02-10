NFL Senior Vice President of Events Peter O’Reilly on what it takes to plan and pull off a successful Super Bowl and other large gatherings for the league. He addresses everything from security to fan involvement to the relationship between the NFL and local partners. Plus, what the best-selling jerseys in the National Hockey League say about the state of that league and why Olympic Champions could be kissing recycled gold on the podium.
