PGA of America Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price discusses the ways his organization is trying to make golf more appealing. From increasing the role of technology to developing team games to draw in more young people. He also talks about his work with sponsors and how social media has changed the way they communicate with their potential audience. Plus, the latest on the bidding for the Miami Marlins in this week’s episode of Keeping Score.
The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News. This article is website-exclusive and cannot be reproduced without permission.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles