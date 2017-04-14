Major League Baseball President of Business and Media Bob Bowman explains why he wants other sports to provide their games to viewers on any device. He also discusses the role team owners have in growing the league’s digital presence. Plus hear Rick Horrow’s take on the lawsuit Saint Louis filed against the NFL and the renovations at Churchill Downs.
