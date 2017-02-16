How the National Basketball Association continues to integrate advertisers into the game. We discuss its effort to put corporate logos on jerseys and the name of one sponsor in the title of its development league. Plus how the for-profit Grand Canyon University is trying to develop a top-notch athletic program to help raise its profile.
