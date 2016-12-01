While NCAA and pro sports generate a lot of money for teams and their organizations, they also help the community. In this Thanksgiving episode of Keeping Score, we look at the effect college football at Virginia Tech has on the athletic department and the local area. Plus, how one company is benefitting its home territory through its involvement in an upcoming LPGA tournament.
The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News. This article is website-exclusive and cannot be reproduced without permission.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles