Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick explains why he likes that the university’s football team is not part of a major conference. He also praises the college football playoff and discusses the challenges student-athletes have dealing with social media abuse. Plus, how Major League Baseball may benefit from the career of prospect Hunter Greene.
The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News. This article is website-exclusive and cannot be reproduced without permission.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles