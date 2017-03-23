The Chief Operating Officer of Indian Wells Tennis Garden Steve Birdwell discusses the site's renovation and its purpose. The California facility hosts the BNP Paribas Open each March. Plus, our take on the impact of the World Baseball Classic and a look at the impact of this year's NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament.
The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News. This article is website-exclusive and cannot be reproduced without permission.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles