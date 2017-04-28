NFL Broadcaster Cris Collinsworth discusses his company Pro Football Focus and the increasing role data and analytics are playing in the sport. He also gives his take on why the New England Patriots have become such a successful team. Plus, why NASCAR is in need of new stars as Dale Earnhardt Jr. prepares for retirement.
