Co-Founder of digital video broadcasting company NeuLion Chris Wagner discusses its growth and work with the NFL and other sports leagues. He also talks about the latest efforts to make money from the viewing audience. Plus.. a discussion of how Snap and other tech companies may play a bigger role in providing sports coverage and the continued growth of Major League Soccer.
The views expressed in this article are not those of Reuters News. This article is website-exclusive and cannot be reproduced without permission.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles