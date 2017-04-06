Jordan Spieth's father, Shawn Spieth of MVPindex, talks about some of the top athletes on social media as tracked by his company. He also discusses how the relationship between endorsers and advertisers is evolving due to social media. Plus, why the NHL isn’t going to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics and the sudden athletic prowess of Las Vegas.
