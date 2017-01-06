Why Chinese tech giant Alibaba could disrupt the sports world this year. Plus where we see the NFL’s Raiders and Chargers playing future home games. Check out all of our predictions for the new year plus a discussion on documenting the struggles of athletes with former head of HBO Sports Ross Greenburg. For more episodes of Keeping Score, subscribe on iTunes.
