Toronto FC President Bill Manning discusses the growth and development of Major League Soccer and how it has found its place in the North American sports scene. He also explains why he thinks the level of play will continue to improve. Plus, Reuters Digital Editor Dan Colarusso and give our take on the new tentative collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and its players. We also look at the parody in the sport and how that has increased its popularity.
