Noah Basketball CEO John Carter discusses his company’s technology, is designed to improve the shooting percentage of basketball players. Carter says the product is used by more than 100 teams at the NBA, college, and high school level. He also talks about his business plan. Plus, Major League Baseball goes to London and the NHL celebrates its success in Nashville.
