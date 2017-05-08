Bruin Sports Capital Founder George Pyne discusses his career with NASCAR and IMG and his current role searching for investment opportunities in the sports business space. Also, how fans may one day have access to detailed information on Tom Brady’s sleeping and eating patterns and the latest on the battle to buy the Miami Marlins.
