United Soccer League President Jake Edwards discusses the growth of his league and its relationship with Major League Soccer. Plus, the latest on the Raiders’ push to bring the NFL to Las Vegas, and what happens to New England coach Bill Belichick after his rant against technology provided by major NFL sponsor Microsoft, on this week’s episode of Keeping Score.
