PARIS Kering has appointed Francesca Bellettini as chief executive of its Saint Laurent business, replacing Paul Deneve, the French luxury group said on Tuesday.

Italian-born Bellettini, executive director at Kering-owned brand Bottega Veneta, will start at Saint Laurent on September 1.

Her appointment follows the overhaul of Saint Laurent in the last year by creative director Hedi Slimane, best known for the skinny menswear style he launched at Christian Dior.

Deneve, who joined Saint Laurent in 2011 after senior roles at Courreges, Nina Ricci and Lanvin, held several sales and marketing positions at Apple in Europe between 1990 and 1997. He is moving back to work in the high tech industry.

(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Louise Ireland)