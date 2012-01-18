The Keystone Oil Pipeline is pictured under construction in North Dakota in an undated photo. REUTERS/TransCanada Corporation

WASHINGTON TransCanada could reapply to build its Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from Canada to Texas after the Obama administration's expected decision to reject the conduit, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

"They can always reapply," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "It (the expected rejection) doesn't predetermine future applications. That is always the case. They could always submit a new application with a revised route."

